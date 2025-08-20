After reports surrounding Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.'s imminent exit amid trade interest, that notion was confirmed this week. Coach Dan Quinn confirmed the Commanders' plans for Robinson Jr. as he was also inactive in Monday's 31-17 preseason loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the loss, Quinn released a statement that the Commanders and Robinson Jr. would be going their separate ways, which means a potential trade should be coming down the pike soon, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Brian Robinson Jr. did not play, and Dan Quinn pretty much, confirming that they're going to move on from Robinson here,” Garafolo said. “He is set to make a total of $3.5 million per this season in the final year of his deal. So, it's looking like a potential trade. Both sides agreed he's not going to play to play in that game to keep a trade alive — didn't want him to get hurt in that case.”

Still, there isn't an apparent reason why the Commanders are actively shopping Robinson Jr. for potential suitors.

“I know there's interest because, as I've reported this, I've heard from teams that are saying, “What happened there?” How did he fall out of favor? Does he want a new contract? Yeah, I mean, eventually he does,” Garafolo added. “But this is a contract year, and right now, given this situation, my understanding is he wants the best possible situation for him to have the best possible season to set him up for a payday this offseason as a free agent.

“So, right now, all about fit for Brian Robinson. I believe he's going to have a new home. If it's not via trade and they got to cut him, he'll have a new home in short order,” Garafolo concluded.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: There’s certainly interest in #Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. from other teams, as they’re asking questions about why he fell out of favor in Washington and what kind of fit he might be for them. pic.twitter.com/3sdrT8EYZu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 19, 2025

Dan Quinn hints at Brian Robinson Jr's Commanders exit

The plans to sit Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. against the Bengals only fueled trade interest until head coach Dan Quinn's public interest confirmed suspicion.

“There's just a lot of moving parts this time of year,” Quinn said via a team transcript. “Those things take place. And so I just wanted to make sure that's my responsibility to let the team know whenever I can, so they're not hearing any information from anywhere else. So that was all more of the standard operating procedure for me.”

Quinn added that he has too much respect for Robinson Jr. to reveal what led to the Commanders' decision to part ways with their veteran running back.