The Dallas Wings will look to prevent a three-game losing skid this coming Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks on the road, but they will have to do so with Arike Ogunbowale still sidelined by an injury.

“Arike Ogunbowale has tendinitis in her right knee, the Wings announced. She will be re-evaluated in ‘the coming weeks,' per the Wings,” shared Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

It also doesn't seem that Ogunbowale will be available in at least some games after the upcoming meeting with the Sparks.

“There seems to be no official timeline for Ogunbowale's return. Updates will be provided in ‘the coming weeks' as she remains sidelined for now,” added Mistretta in a separate post.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star has not seen action since a 91-78 loss at home to the Washington Mystics on Aug. 10 in which she scored 12 points to go along with two assists, two steals and a block while shooting 4-for-10 from the floor in 32 minutes of duty.

Playing in the final season of the three-year contract she signed with the Wings in 2022, Ogunbowale has been among the bright spots for a Dallas team that has struggled to win games. She is second on the team, behind super rookie Paige Bueckers, with an average of 15.5 points per outing.

Without Ogunbowale, the Wings have been counting even more on Bueckers to deliver the goods, particularly on the offensive side of the court. In the three games that Ogunbowale has missed thus far because of her current knee issue, Bueckers has put up an average of 21.0 points on a 44.8 percent shooting from the field. Bueckers is also sharing most of the Wings' scoring load with Maddy Siegrist, who's averaged 20.0 points on an excellent 64.9 field goal percentage and 45.5 percent success rate from behind the arc over the same span.

This update on Arike Ogunbowale comes on the heels of another disappointing Wings injury news concerning Li Yueru, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after she suffered an ACL sprain in her left knee.

The Wings are third from the bottom of the 2025 WNBA standings with just a 9-26 record through Tuesday