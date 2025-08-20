Sophie Cunningham has infused infectious energy into the Indiana Fever and their fan base. Amid all the misfortune this team has endured this season, the veteran guard has provided the squad with undying loyalty and undeniable grit. Cunningham's fierce commitment to Indy remains strong even as she comes to grips with devastating injury news.

Despite suffering a season-ending MCL tear in Sunday's win over the Connecticut Sun, the 2019 second-round draft pick expressed her gratitude for what has personally been a reinvigorating WNBA season.

“I'm really in good spirits, because I knew that I hurt myself pretty good, but I will say I'm just thankful,” Cunningham said on the “Show Me Something” podcast that she co-hosts with reality television star West Wilson. “I know this is not probably the time to say this, but I'm just thankful to be where I'm at and be with the organization and the girls that I'm with, because they have brought life and my love of basketball back.”

