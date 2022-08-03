Barcelona wonderkid Riqui Puig shockingly leaves Europe for MLS outfit LA Galaxy

We’ve seen some big names leave Europe and join the MLS in the past couple of months. Lorenzo Insigne, Giorgio Chiellini, Gareth Bale, and Federico Bernardeschi have all packed their bags and went to America. The thing is, all of these players are in the latter stages of their footballing careers. That’s why this latest move is so puzzling. 22-year-old Barcelona wonderkid Riqui Puig is leaving Camp Nou to sign a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

Full agreement completed: Riqui Puig will join LA Galaxy on permanent deal from Barça on a three-year contract, here we go. Documents now being prepared. ⚪️🇺🇸 #LAGalaxy Sell on clause included – green light arrived yesterday and it’s now matter of time. pic.twitter.com/l9GG4SEllb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

Puig is a product of the La Masia Academy and made his Barca first-team debut back in 2018. The midfielder has struggled to find consistent minutes, however, earning just 42 appearances across the last four campaigns. He scored two goals during that span.

Barcelona was clearly okay with Puig taking his talents elsewhere, but at just 22, it’s hard to understand why the Spaniard wouldn’t head to another club in Europe. He’s still full of potential and although the MLS is certainly improving in caliber, Puig seems far too young to go to the US at this point.

Nonetheless, the Galaxy will be very pleased to bring in such a fine young talent. The squad currently has Chicarito, a former striker for Sevilla and West Ham, as well as Douglas Costa, the Brazilian who used to play for Juventus. Puig should have no problem finding lots of playing time in LA as he begins his new journey. As for Barcelona, they should be just fine without him, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, and Franck Kessie this summer.