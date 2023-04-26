Amazon Prime Video has put the Batsignal up as the media conglomerate has announced its acquisition of a few new Batman projects.

On April 26, Prime Video announced that it has acquired two brand new animated series about the Dark Knight, along with an original animated film from Warner Bros. Animation and DC, which was ordered with a spin-off series, and a two-season order of another series. J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and Matt Reeves serve as executive producers.

“Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation. Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders —head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios in a statement,

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Caped Crusader is being billed as a “reimagining” of the mythology that will use state-of-the-art animation techniques. Merry Little Batman is being called an animated family action comedy film that follows Damien Wayne home alone at Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve. Mike Roth of Regular Show fame will direct a script from Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!). Bat-Family continues that story as Damien Wayne takes on the mantle of Little Batman.

These new series and animated films seem like a fun way to quench the thirst of fans of the caped crusader longing for the next live-action film. In addition to this announcement, Warner Bros./Max does have the upcoming Penguin spin-off series coming as well. Check out the first image from Merry Little Batman/Bat-Family below.