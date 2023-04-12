The Colin Farrell-led spin-off of The Batman, aptly titled The Penguin, has finally dropped a trailer as a part of the onslaught of news dropped by Warner Bros. after the announcement of Max, the HBO Max-Discovery+ merger. We get you caught up on all you need to know about the upcoming series.

First-look trailer

The first teaser (which can be seen below), billed as an “in-production teaser,” begins with Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Farrell), as he looks off at a Gotham sunset and a voice-over monologue looms in the background: “This is one of those moments. You gotta ask yourself, ‘What kind of life do I want?’ The world ain’t built for guys like us, that’s why we gotta take whatever we decide is ours.”

The trailer then shows a bunch of snippets of Cobblepot interacting with various mobsters and looks far more in line with The Sopranos than anything the genre has seen before. As the trailer closes with a shot of Cobblepot creepily laughing and smiling as he calls himself the “new kingpin of Gotham.”

Release date

No official release date is set, but the series will premiere in 2024 according to the HBO Max YouTube channel.

Who’s in it?

Colin Farrell once again returns as the titular character and Cristin Millioti is the only other confirmed lead character. Millioti will play Sofia Falcone, a daughter of Carmine Falcone, seeking to overthrow Cobblepot after the death of her father in The Batman. Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen are confirmed for recurring roles, and a bevy of actors, including Shohreh Aghdashloo who was recently a bearable part of the otherwise dreadful Renfield, Rhenzy Feliz, and Michael Kelly.

Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, will serve as an executive producer on the series.

What’s it about?

The Penguin will pick up about a week after the events of The Batman, according to Colin Farrell himself. If you remember, Gotham is currently underwater at this point in time, so it will be an interesting beginning to the series. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but expect a lot of Cobblepot working in the criminal underworld and getting involved with the city’s most dangerous criminals.

The Penguin will be released in 2024 on Max.