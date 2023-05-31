Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Manchester United as he looks set to leave the German club as a free agent, reported by goal.com. According to L’Equipe, Pavard has no plans to renew his contract, which is set to expire in 2024, and top European clubs are vying for his signature.

Manchester United, in particular, have identified Pavard as a key target for their summer transfer plans. With the impending departure of Harry Maguire and injury concerns surrounding Raphael Varane, United see Pavard as a suitable option to bolster their defense. The 27-year-old French international is reportedly open to playing as a center-back, which aligns with United’s requirements.

However, Barcelona is also in the mix for Pavard’s services. The Catalan club has shown interest in the past and has reportedly been in contact with Pavard’s representatives this summer. Barcelona is specifically seeking a right-back to address their issues in that position. This positional preference may pose a challenge for Pavard, as he sees himself primarily as a center-back.

The potential disagreement over position could sway Pavard towards Manchester United, as he would want to avoid being deployed out of position like Jules Kounde was at Barcelona last season. Nevertheless, there is still a chance for Bayern Munich to negotiate a new contract with Pavard, especially with the absence of former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. Contract talks are scheduled, and it remains to be seen whether a resolution can be reached.

As the race for Pavard’s signature intensifies, both Manchester United and Barcelona will be eager to secure the talented defender for the upcoming season. The coming weeks will shed more light on Pavard’s future and the destination he ultimately chooses.