Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has held discussions with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, indicating the club’s strong interest in the Englishman, reported by goal.com. However, Bayern faces competition from Arsenal in the race to secure Rice’s signature.

Rice has been a long-standing target for Bayern Munich, with West Ham open to selling the talented midfielder if their valuation is met. Sky Germany reports that Tuchel personally contacted Rice to discuss a potential move, signaling the club’s intention to intensify their pursuit of the 24-year-old. Both player and manager are said to have a mutual appreciation for each other, making a Bayern move a viable option.

In a further development, the Mirror states that Bayern Munich is preparing an official bid in the region of $120 million. However, West Ham considers Rice’s value to be higher and is expected to reject the initial offer as they hold firm on their valuation.

Despite Bayern’s interest, Arsenal remains firmly in the race for Rice’s signature. Manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the midfielder and envisions him as a crucial component of Arsenal’s squad for the upcoming season, particularly with Granit Xhaka likely to depart. The Mirror previously revealed that Rice’s preferred destination is Arsenal, although the financial aspect of the deal is yet to be determined.

The pursuit of Declan Rice is shaping up to be an intriguing saga, with both Bayern Munich and Arsenal vying for his services. West Ham remains resolute in their stance, demanding a fee of $150 million for the midfielder. The ultimate outcome may depend on which club is willing to stretch its financial resources the furthest to secure Rice’s signature.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on the negotiations between the clubs involved and the future destination of one of English football’s most promising midfield talents.