Barcelona fans may be in for a pleasant surprise as Lionel Messi’s return to the club seems to be a step closer, with negotiations taking place between Barcelona and MLS side Inter Miami, according to goal.com. According to L’Equipe, discussions are underway for a potential buy-and-loan exchange deal involving Messi.

The proposed deal would see Inter Miami sign Messi as a free agent this summer and then loan him back to Barcelona for an 18-month period. Afterward, the Argentine superstar would return to Miami to continue his career in the twilight stages. This arrangement would allow Messi to continue playing at the highest level until the 2024 Copa America before transitioning to Major League Soccer.

Barcelona has always been Messi’s preferred destination after his contract with PSG expires next month. However, the club’s financial challenges have posed a significant hurdle in securing his return, even with the departure of high-earning veterans such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

While reports have linked Messi with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he would face Cristiano Ronaldo, no agreement has been reached with any party at this stage. Al-Hilal recently increased their offer to a staggering €600 million per year, which would double Ronaldo’s salary at Al-Nassr. However, Messi is expected to make a decision after concluding the season with PSG.

Messi’s recent involvement in securing PSG’s Ligue 1 title and his upcoming appearances for the club indicate that his focus remains on finishing the season strong. Barcelona fans will anxiously await further developments regarding Messi’s potential homecoming, hoping to witness the Argentine magician grace the Camp Nou once again.