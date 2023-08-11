Bayern Munich‘s quest for a new goalkeeper has led them to make an initial offer for Chelsea‘s Kepa Arrizabalaga, reported by goal.com. The German giants seek to bolster their options between the posts due to injuries and departures.

The Bundesliga champions recently sold Yann Sommer to Inter Milan and are facing the absence of their experienced shot-stopper, Manuel Neuer, who is recovering from a broken leg. In light of these challenges, Sky Sports Germany has reported that Bayern Munich has presented an initial proposal to Chelsea for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bayern's reported offer to Kepa involves a season-long loan deal, with an option for a potential permanent transfer. This move comes on the heels of Chelsea's recent acquisition of Robert Sanchez from Brighton, which indicated potential competition for Kepa's position.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea in 2018 from Athletic Club for a record-breaking fee of €80 million, marking the highest amount ever paid for a goalkeeper. However, he has faced challenges in maintaining consistent form and securing regular playing time during his time with the club.

Under former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, Kepa took a backseat to Edouard Mendy as the preferred choice in goal. Nevertheless, with Tuchel's apparent interest in a reunion, a potential move to Bayern Munich could offer Kepa a fresh start and more playing opportunities.

While Kepa Arrizabalaga's contractual commitment to Chelsea extends until 2025, Bayern's pursuit of his services adds an intriguing layer to the upcoming Premier League season. As Chelsea prepares to kick off their campaign against Liverpool, and Bayern faces Werder Bremen on August 18, the transfer developments are bound to capture the attention of fans and experts alike.