In a stunning turn of events, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have come to an agreement over the transfer of Harry Kane, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Sources in Germany have revealed that Bayern's proposal, valued at over €100 million, has been accepted by Tottenham. This potential move comes after lengthy negotiations between the two clubs.

The decision now rests in the hands of Harry Kane himself. The 30-year-old striker has been leaning towards staying at Tottenham, but with this agreement on the table, he must make a final choice soon. The complexity of the decision likely arises from Kane's contract, which is set to expire in 2024. This means he would be in a favorable position to choose from various top-tier clubs across Europe as a free agent.

The allure of moving to Bayern Munich includes the promise of Champions League football and the opportunity to compete for prestigious trophies. However, the upcoming decision also presents a dilemma for Kane. Should he make the move now and secure these immediate benefits, or wait until next summer and assess his options as a free agent?

As Kane weighs his options, it remains to be seen how this development will impact Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League opener against Brentford on Sunday. Whether Kane will be available for selection or not is uncertain, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the situation.

Fans and football enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the final decision from Harry Kane, which will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for both clubs and his own career. The football world is holding its breath as the saga takes another unexpected twist.