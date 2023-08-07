Bayern Munich has swiftly responded to allegations of racism raised by Sadio Mane‘s advisor, Bacary Cisse, against the club and Leroy Sane, reported by goal.com. The accusation stemmed from an incident that occurred after Bayern's Champions League quarter-finals defeat to Manchester City. Reports suggested that Sane and Mane were involved in a confrontation in the locker room, resulting in Mane's subsequent suspension by the club.

Bacary Cisse claimed that the conflict between Mane and Sane was due to problems with Mane's skin color and insinuated that Bayern had issues with having an African player as their top earner. However, Bayern Munich has vehemently denied these claims in an official statement. The club clarified that Mane's contract was terminated through mutual agreement and dismissed the racism allegations as baseless.

The press release from Bayern Munich stated that they held respect for Sadio Mane as both a person and a player and highlighted that the decision to part ways was due to unmet objectives. The club also refuted the accusation that racism played a role in Mane's departure, asserting that these claims were unfounded from the beginning.

Sadio Mane has since moved on from Bayern Munich and joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Senegalese forward will be aiming to put his time at Bayern, which was marked by controversy and limited success, behind him as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.

Mane's move to Al-Nassr is part of a larger trend of established European players transitioning to the Middle East. This movement is expected to continue with more high-profile transfers anticipated during the current transfer window and beyond into 2024.