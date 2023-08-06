Tottenham Hotspur‘s star striker, Harry Kane, showed his prowess on the field by scoring an incredible four goals in what could potentially be his last match for the club, reported by goal.com. As rumors of a potential transfer to Bayern Munich continue to swirl, Kane's performance highlighted his exceptional talent as he led Tottenham to a dominant 5-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in a pre-season friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane's remarkable display came as he was also given the captain's armband, reinforcing his importance to the team. However, the uncertainty surrounding his future has cast a shadow over his remarkable performance. With the new Premier League season just around the corner, Kane's impending departure has been a subject of intense speculation.

Despite being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and with less than a year remaining on his contract, Kane's transfer saga remains unresolved. Reports indicate that the England striker has declined to extend his contract with Tottenham, further fueling rumors of an impending move.

Bayern Munich has reportedly made a substantial transfer offer exceeding £86 million ($110 million) to secure Kane's services, signaling their strong desire to acquire the prolific striker. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has yet to respond to this final offer, leaving Kane's future up in the air.

The situation presents a complex dilemma for Tottenham. While they risk losing Harry Kane for free if his contract expires next summer, Levy's reluctance to accept Bayern Munich's lucrative offer suggests a commitment to retaining the influential striker. As fans await further developments, Kane's incredible four-goal performance serves as a testament to his footballing excellence and his ability to shine on the pitch regardless of the surrounding uncertainties.