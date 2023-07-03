Bayern Munich is not giving up on their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, reported by goal.com. Die Roten preparing a second bid after their initial offer of €70 million (£60m/$76m) was rejected.

The speculation surrounding Kane's future has been ongoing, with the England captain still searching for major silverware at Tottenham. While he has previously been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, the possibility of a move to mainland Europe is now being discussed. Bayern Munich, in particular, is in need of a proven No.9 after Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona in 2022, and Kane has emerged as their top target.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is planning an improved offer for Kane. In his YouTube channel, Romano stated, “During the week, Bayern for the very first time submitted a bid for Harry Kane, €70m plus add-ons, absolutely not enough to convince Tottenham. It was not even a negotiation. Tottenham immediately said no to that kind of possibility, and they didn't consider that bid as something concrete or serious. Now they want to try again for Harry Kane, so they will take some time, then they will submit a new proposal, let's see if it is going to be verbal or official, but Bayern will try again.”

Although Kane is approaching the final year of his contract with Tottenham, there are no signs of an imminent extension. This situation has prompted Tottenham to consider a potential sale while they still have leverage to demand a significant transfer fee. Reports suggest that Tottenham is holding out for a nine-figure asking price for their star striker.

The negotiations between Bayern Munich and Tottenham are likely to be complex, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy known for his tough stance in transfer dealings. However, Bayern is determined to make another attempt to secure the services of Harry Kane, and it remains to be seen if their renewed efforts will convince Tottenham to part ways with their prized asset.