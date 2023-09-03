The Baylor Bears 2023 football season is off to a rough spot, as the Bears were an unfortunate part of history in an upset loss to the Texas State Bobcats. The Bobcats shocked the college football world with a 42-31 upset win over Baylor, the first win for Texas State over a Power 5 conference team in school history. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda shared his disappointment in the crushing opening loss with ESPN.

“I'm disappointed with our execution,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “There's a level of detail that it takes to execute, and a level of detail it takes to win, and unfortunately, we just did not have that tonight. I take full responsibility for that, and there's an opportunity now to address it, respond and own it, and get back to being better. And there's a lot of getting better to do.”

Aranda and the Bears are just two years removed from a 12-2 record with a top-5 AP poll finish and a Sugar Bowl victory. Baylor's young offensive line struggled against Texas State, racking up costly penalties and failing to get the ground game going, as Aranda explained to ESPN.

“The inexperience — and I don't want to use it as an excuse — but there was some anxiety on that unit,” Aranda said of the offensive line and the Bears' running game. “That's just college football, and you can't make it a thing. But for us, it was too much of a thing.”

Texas State head coach GJ Kinne's coaching debut for the Bobcats was an exciting one. Kinne's team at Incarnate Word last season led all FCS teams with 51.5 points per game, and putting up 42 points against Baylor's defense is a good sign that will translate against better competition.

Baylor football will look to get back on track next Saturday, playing host to No. 14 Utah (1-0) at home.