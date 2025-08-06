What better way to announce a football scholarship than with the help of famous Texas Longhorns fan Glen Powell? Somehow, head coach Steve Sarkisian made it happen.

Marshall Landwehr, a fifth-year senior linebacker, recently received a scholarship during a team meeting. Sarkisian got the Twisters star (and Texas alum) Powell to deliver the news via a video.

“What's up, Longhorns?” Powell began. “It's Glen Powell, fellow Texas alum. I have newfound respect for what it takes to join a football team. It takes grit, it takes grind, and most importantly, it takes heart.

“Marshall, your hard work has not gone unnoticed. That's why Texas is giving you a scholarship,” he said, revealing the big news, causing the meeting to erupt.

The video ended with Sarkisian's message to Landwehr. “When we talk about everybody in this room has a role in the organization, this is the epitome of that, dude,” Sarkisian praised. “I couldn't be more fired up for you, man. Congratulations!”

“Y'all are part of the biggest reason why I show up every day,” Landwehr said of his teammates. “[I've] been doing this for five years, it doesn't get old. Keep working — this is the dream, man.”

Despite his growing stardom, Powell has never forgotten his roots. He remains a big fan of Texas, attending Longhorns games when he can. He is up there with Matthew McConaughey as the most prominent fan of the football team. Powell grew up in Texas, and he attended the University of Texas at Austin before leaving before finishing his degree.

His acting career began in 2003. He appeared in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and an episode of Endurance that year. Over the next few years, Powell would work steadily, appearing in The Wendell Baker Story, Fast Food Nation, The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures.

Powell's breakthrough came in 2022 when he starred in Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the box office. Earlier that year, he also reunited with Richard Linklater, who directed him in Fast Food Nation, when he starred in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

Following his breakthrough, Powell would star in Devotion, Hit Man (which he co-wrote with Linklater), Anyone but You, and Twisters. Anyone but You was a hit rom-com with Sydney Sweeney that grossed over $220 million.