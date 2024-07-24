With a 54-46 record, the Boston Red Sox are firmly in the hunt for an American League wild card spot, which is somewhat of a surprise given how low expectations for this team were entering the season. While they have had a slow start since returning from the All-Star break, they are just a game behind the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins for the two final wild card spots currently.

The trade deadline is quickly approaching, and it's clear to everyone that Boston should be buyers in some capacity at the deadline. Given the strange lack of investment in this team by their owners, the Sox aren't going to go out and trade for the biggest names available, but they can go bargain hunting and make some serious upgrades by bringing in some of the more unheralded names on the market.

There are some clear needs that this team has, with the three most pressing being a late-innings reliever (or two), a right-handed bat, and potentially even a left-handed starter. So let's address each of those three needs with three potential trade targets who Boston could realistically pursue ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Tyler Anderson, SP, Los Angeles Angels

Consider this; through the first 100 games of the Red Sox season, they have only had a left-handed pitcher start a game for them twice. To this point, having an almost strictly right-handed starting rotation hasn't been an issue, but when matchups become more and more important in the postseason, having at least one reliable left-handed starter is a necessity.

Boston could pursue old friend James Paxton, who was shockingly released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but if they want a more solid option, they should look to Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels. After a rough 2023 campaign, Anderson has put together a strong bounce back season (8-8, 2.91 ERA, 89 K, 1.15 WHIP) to earn the second All-Star selection of his career.

Anderson isn't going to be outrageously expensive, as he's already 34 years old and doesn't exactly have a track record of being consistent. He is under team control for one more season, though, and he has been one of the most underrated starters in the league this season. The Red Sox starting rotation has largely been superb, but adding a veteran lefty like Anderson is something the front office should seriously look into doing.

Luis Rengifo, UTI, Los Angeles Angels

Sticking with the Angels, Luis Rengifo might just be the most versatile player in the league. Not only can he hit from both sides of the plate, but he has played every spot in the field except for first base and catcher during his career too. Rengifo could come in and conceivably fill several different holes for Boston at once.

For starters, Rengifo would be a huge help in a lineup that sorely needs another right-handed bat to help them matchup against left-handed pitchers. As a switch-hitter, Rengifo can fit into those lineups, and he's also having a strong season at the plate (.314 BA, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 22 SB, .796 OPS) despite playing in only 70 games to this point.

Rengifo just came off the injured list for the Angels, and it may be just in time for them to trade him at the deadline. He's under team control for one more year, and he likely won't cost a bunch given he's not a huge name on the market. Packaging Rengifo and Anderson together would be a dream scenario for Boston, but if they can only get one of them, adding Rengifo to come in and fill several holes at once is probably the more ideal move.

Kyle Finnegan, RP, Washington Nationals

If it wasn't clear that the Red Sox needed bullpen help, it became abundantly clear in their first four games back from the All-Star break, where their pen was more or less responsible for each of their losses. Simply put, they don't have a reliable setup man for closer Kenley Jansen, and while they could look to acquire a couple different arms, their best strategy is probably just targeting one standout guy and moving on.

Enter Kyle Finnegan, who has quietly turned himself into one of the most consistent closers in the game with the Washington Nationals. He's fresh off earning the first All-Star selection of his career, and even though he's on a poor Nationals team, he's been wildly effective when it comes to shutting the door on their opponents in the ninth inning this season (2-4, 2.32 ERA, 28 SV, 44 K, 0.98 WHIP).

Finnegan isn't the flashiest reliever on the market, as he's going to turn 33 years old in September, and he doesn't really have any familiarity with the playoffs. Picking him up would be huge for Boston, though, as it would give them a strong one-two punch at the back of their bullpen to help prevent them from losing games late. A late-innings reliever is easily Boston's biggest need, and Finnegan could be the best option available considering his talent and the price he could be acquired for.