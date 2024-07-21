The Boston Red Sox have a lot of work to do after getting hit with the injury bug. They are slipping in the AL East standings with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees usurping them. Moreover, the Tampa Bay Rays are also catching up which means moves are in order during the MLB Trade Deadline for Alex Cora's Red Sox squad. There is still no certainty that they are getting anyone out of the deadline but Ken Rosenthal posits that they should focus on one thing, getting pitching help.

To say that Alex Cora's pitching rotation is struggling is an understatement. As of the moment, they have seven guys on the IL who all could have boosted their depth at pitcher. But, the Red Sox now have to find help through the MLB Trade Deadline if they want to get back to their World Series-contending ways. Ken Rosenthal posits that they should be focusing on getting pitchers. He even named a few who are on the market, via FOX Sports.

“They should be active. Their biggest need is the rotation. Even though they're 4th in the majors in rotation ERA, they are one injury away and they've had some already from a serious problem. Now, the issue is every other contender is looking for the same thing. Who are we talking about? Jack Flaherty, Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde, and Zach Eflin. These are some of the names, Chris Bassett could be another. The Red Sox could also look for right-handed relief help and a middle infielder. But, the rotation is the number one thing,” the renowned MLB Insider said.

Alex Cora has to deal with the absences of Chris Martin, Bryan Mata, Justin Slaten, Liam Hendricks, Garrett Whitlock, Chris Murphy, and Lucas Giolito. Some of them are expected to return as early as August while others are already out for the season.

Red Sox get crucial injury updates from Alex Cora

Bad news is not the only kind that the Red Sox faithful will have to hear before the MLB Trade Deadline. There will be some guys slated to return before the season ends. Cora outlined that it could be both Chris Martin and Trevor Story, via the MLB.

“He's going to Boston just to keep rehabbing and then see where we’re at,” said manager Alex Cora. “From what I know right now, no imaging. So hopefully with the rest and staying away from trying to throw, he'll feel better,” he said about the right-handed pitcher.

The Red Sox are also monitoring a return for Story, albeit not anytime soon after the MLB Trade Deadline. Cora and the rest of the staff are seeing if he can make it back to the field before the start of their postseason run. Even the shortstop for the Red Sox is optimistic

“We’re having the conversations about it now. It’s too early to say if that's going to happen or not, but always in my mind, it’s something that, obviously, if there's a chance to play in the playoffs, this is why I came to Boston. So I think we’re being very diligent about the process, we’re being respectful and we're not doing anything that my body's not saying yes to. It’s too early to tell, but obviously, it would be amazing if I can,” Story declared.

Will they be able to make an impact once they return to the Red Sox system?