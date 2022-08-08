3 pleasant surprises standing out Chicago in 2022 NFL training camp

The Matt Nagy Era ended this offseason for the Chicago Bears. And at 2022 Bears training camp, the Matt Eberflus Era begins. The Bears roster in 2022 is what the Bears roster always seems to be. It is a roster that shows a strong defense and questionable (at best) offense around quarterback Justin Fields.

The biggest news out of Bears training camp so far is star linebacker Roquon Smith “holding in” for a new contract and sitting out of practices until he gets one. Also, the quest to build a halfway decent offensive for Fields with the players on the Bears roster is a struggle.

Despite these issues, there are some Chicago players, on both sides of the ball, stepping up and impressing coaches, media, and fans in the Bears 2022 training camp.

Bears training camp surprises

3. S DeAndre Houston-Carson

DeAndre Houston-Carson, or DHC for short, is a seven-year NFL veteran who’s been with the Bears since the franchise drafted him in the sixth round in 2016.

DHC is a special teams ace, playing over 70% of the team’s special teams snaps the last four years and over 50% for his entire career. On the 2022 Bears roster, though, DHC could make some noise on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Last season, DHC played 419 of the team’s defensive snaps. It was the first time in his career he’s ever posted triple-digit appearances on the defense. In 2022, he could be in line for even more playing time.

The 6-foot, 202-pound safety is carving out a role on Matt Eberflus’ defense as a hybrid safety/linebacker in “big nickel” packages. As the NFL game gets faster and more pass-heavy, hybrid players like this are becoming more valuable. That’s why the Bears coaches are liking what they see from DHC in this type of role.

2. OT Braxton Jones

The Bears roster desperately needed offensive lineman this offseason to protect second-year signal-caller Justin Fields. However, Chicago’s new general manager Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus waited until the 168th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to take one.

The good news for Poles and the organization is that Braxton Jones out of Southern Utah was that pick, and he is on his way to winning the starting left tackle spot for Week 1.

Jones’ athletism in OTAs already impressed new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. But what truly excites his coaches is his mentality in Bears training camp. “You get into the pads and there was zero intimidation,” Getsy told reporters, per NBC Sports. “Going against Robert Quinn your very first one-on-one pass rush, right? It’s an intimidating thing. He stepped up and did a great job. He’s answered the bell. He’s done a really nice job for us.”

Teven Jenkins, the Bears 2021 second-round pick, is back at practice after missing time with an injury. Still, it seems as though Jones now has the inside track to make the Bears roster as the starting LT.

1. RB Trestan Ebner

When it comes to the offensive weapons on the Bears roster around Justin Fields, the wide receiving corps is what it is. And that’s banged-up and not that good. This puts much more pressure on the running backs to step up this season. The good news here is rookie RB Trestan Ebner is playing well in Bears training camp.

Chicago’s fifth-round pick out of Baylor is making waves at Bears training camp with his speed and explosiveness. He’s also excelled at catching the ball. This should at least put him in the mix to earn playing time alongside David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

With the lack of proven and productive pass-catchers on the Bears roster, a player like Ebner could find himself as a big piece of the offense in 2022 if he keeps up his impressive play.