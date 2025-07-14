The Tampa Bay Rays went to Fenway Park for a four-game series with the hope of separating themselves from the resurgent Boston Red Sox. However, instead of winning or splitting the four games, the Rays found themselves on the wrong end of a sweep even though the team pitched and and played defense extremely well.

#Rays SS Ha-Seong Kim comes out of the game after fouling a ball off his foot. He's officially been removed for left foot pain. Trainer Aaron Scott and Kevin Cash went to check on him during the pitching change. He was noticeably limping and grimacing in pain.

One of the Rays' recent contributors has been infielder Ha-Seong Kim, but he had to leave Sunday's 4-1 loss after he fouled the ball off of his left foot. Kim went down in a heap and had to come out of the game.

Manager Kevin Cash and trainer Aaron Scott after the incident and attended to Kim, but the blow was serious enough to force the infielder out of the game. He was able to finish his at bat, but when he got back to the dugout, he was flexing his foot and clearly wincing. The pain was too much to allow him to continue.

Kim went back to the locker room and X-rays were taken. Cash told reporters that no break was seen and it's just a matter of how Kim feels in the morning. Since the Rays won't play again until Friday when they host the Baltimore Orioles, Kim will at least have time to recover.

Kim had recently returned to the Rays after missing the first half of the season while he recovered from a shoulder injury. He signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay in the offseason.

Rays fall to 4th place in American League East during weekend series

The Rays endured a brutal 10-game road trip that concluded with the sweep at the hands of the Red Sox. Prior to their trip to Boston, the Rays lost 2 of 3 to the Twins in Minnesota and 2 of 3 to the Tigers in Detroit.

The Rays will depend on their starting pitching to get them back in the American League East race. They are 5.5 games behind the first place Toronto Blue Jays.

Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen, Zack Littell and Ryan Peopiot have all been consistent this season. Baz has an 8-5 record with a 4.17 earned run average while making 19 starts for the Rays. He has 107 strikeouts in 110.0 innings.

Rasmussen also has 19 starts this season for the Rays. He has a 7-5 record with a 2.85 ERA.