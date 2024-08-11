It was the long awaited debut of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams who shined in the team's second preseason game where they beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-6, Saturday afternoon. When speaking to the media after the contest, there was lots of talk about Williams whether it be from himself or from his teammates that sung the praises of the hyped up rookie.

Williams only played in two series Saturday for Chicago where he completed four passes out of seven attempts where he had a 101.8 quarterback rating. While it was an adjustment for the 22-year old since he hadn't been in a game like atmosphere in a while, he would say his teammates “made it easy” on him to thrive in the time he had in the outing according to ESPN.

“There's an understanding that it is preseason, that everybody's not going to show their looks and what they would do versus us and vice versa,” Williams said. “But it definitely feels good to get out there. The last time I was out there on the field other than practice was Nov. 18. You go that long without something, it's tough.”

“But it's been great, the guys have made it fun, they made it easy on me — talking about our other players — they've been great from the beginning to now. My progress, I would tie my progress and support, I would count it to them. They've been great. To get out there and have the confidence that we had out there, it's only going to get better and we can't wait.”

Caleb Williams was “outstanding” in Bears preseason debut vs. Bills

Such teammates as Bears wide receiver DJ Moore spoke highly of Williams, saying he was “outstanding” and blamed himself for one of the two drops the team had which would have made the rookie's statistics look a little bit better.

“He went out there on the rollout that I dropped and it was a perfect ball,” Moore said. “Got to have those.”

There's no doubt that there is a ton of hype surrounding Williams as he has been considered one of the best prospects in the position in recent memory with some comparing his skillset to superstar Patrick Mahomes. However, before he can even think about that, he has to adapt to the NFL game, build the rapport with his teammates and coach which looks like he's well on his way, but it starts with building off of Saturday in other preseason games.

“You have to understand where we are and understand what we have and where we are headed,” Williams said via ESPN. “It's the most important thing. But you also have to be where your feet are. When you're out there on the field, when you're preparing for this game, you're enjoying it, you're having fun, you're having a blast. We take a step back when we get in tomorrow.

“We take a step back, we go through the tape and then on to the next. On to the next preseason [game] and then you take it from there and you keep growing, keep growing, keep growing and you just keep counting those days, counting those hours and get after it.”

The Bears next game preseason game is against the Cincinnati Bengals next Saturday.