As Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears’ number one draft pick, prepares for his rookie season, he’s taking pages from the playbook of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady. In a quest to build championship habits, Williams is adopting Brady's meticulous approach to diet and preparation.

Earlier this year, during a rookies’ meet-and-greet breakfast event in Los Angeles, Williams had the opportunity to interact closely with Brady. Subsequently, the seven-time Super Bowl winner shared insights into the routines and disciplines that have defined his legendary career. According to Williams, Brady emphasized the importance of “competitive stamina,” understanding team dynamics, and the rigorous demands of the job.

“He kept harping on being around your guys, understanding them, that relationship. And then, I mean, it's hard. The job is hard. That's what he said,” Williams relayed in a recent interview with Courtney Cronin. “It's tough to go out there and win games. Doing the best you can in the film room, with your diet and all the other things that you can control, go out there and handle those things, it gives your chances of winning games and doing what you want to do, it gives you the best chances.”

Chicago Bears' rookie QB Caleb Williams embraces Tom Brady's strict diet

Taking these lessons to heart, Williams has begun to incorporate several of Brady's methods into his own regimen, notably the TB12 diet. This strict, mostly plant-based diet eliminates a myriad of typical dietary staples to reduce inflammation — a key factor Brady credits for his longevity and performance.

Under the TB12 diet, Williams has cut out a wide range of foods and ingredients including dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt, and ice cream; all forms of alcohol; processed meats such as bacon, sausages, and deli meats; red meat; and common carbohydrates like bread, pasta, cereal, and other baked goods.

Additionally, the diet excludes pre-packaged snacks, chips, cookies, any form of white sugar or high-fructose corn syrup, refined sugars, wheat, rye, barley, nightshade vegetables (tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, potatoes), and all legumes including beans, lentils, chickpeas, and soy products. Other banned items include refined vegetable oils, trans fats, hydrogenated oils, caffeine from coffee and certain teas, energy drinks, packaged fruit juices, certain fruits, table salt, and MSG.

Preseason debut tests Williams' new regimen and NFL readiness

The upcoming preseason will be a testing ground for Williams' new lifestyle and training adjustments. The Bears are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills in their opening preseason game this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. This game marks Williams' first return to the field since November, when he wrapped up a challenging junior year at USC.

Despite the Trojans’ struggles in the latter part of the season, losing five of their last six regular-season games, Williams showcased his capabilities by breaking his own school record for passing efficiency, which stood at 170.1. He also threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns against just five interceptions, while leading the team with 11 rushing touchdowns.

As Williams transitions to the professional league, the focus on a disciplined diet and rigorous training regimen reflects his commitment to achieving success at the highest level of football. By following in the footsteps of a quarterback as accomplished as Brady, Williams not only hopes to adapt to the physical demands of the NFL but also to emulate the mental and strategic acumen that Brady has demonstrated throughout his career.