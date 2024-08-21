Fans are super excited for the 2024 NFL regular season, but we have one more week of preseason action to get through. Luckily, Week 3 of the preseason starts off with a banger. The Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing each other in the night game on Thursday, and in this article, we are going to explain how you can watch the matchup.

The Chiefs are looking to tie up any final loose ends before their three-peat journey starts, while the Bears are hoping to work out the kinds in an effort to take a massive step forward after what was one of the best NFL offseasons in recent memory.

When and where is Bears vs. Chiefs?

The Bears and Chiefs' final preseason game will be at one of the best venues in the NFL, Arrowhead Stadium. The home of the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, will surely be rowdy even though this is only an exhibition matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 22.

How to watch Thursday Night Football of preseason Week 3

The Bears vs. Chiefs game will be broadcast on NFL Network, which means you can stream it on fuboTV. In the Chicago area, the game will be on the Chicago Bears Network on FOX 32. NFL+ is another option for streaming the game.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Bears storylines

Two years ago, the Bears won three games and finished as the worst team in the NFL. Now, they are viewed as legitimate playoff contenders, and they have the potential to shock the world and make some noise in the postseason. That is because of the surplus of talent the team brought in during the offseason. Their incredible 2024 NFL Draft was headlined by number one overall pick Caleb Williams.

The quarterback from USC is a generational prospect and one of the best players to declare for the draft in recent memory. The expectation is that Williams will become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right away. The team set him up for success, too, as they brought in a number of talented weapons to plug in around him.

Rome Udunze was also drafted by the team in the first round, and Keenan Allen was traded for at a bargain cost. The pass catchers will join D.J. Moore to form one of the best-receiving corps in the NFL. Free agents, including Gerald Everett and D'Andre Swift, were even signed to help bolster the offense.

Williams and his new weapons have looked good throughout the postseason, but fans will have to wait to see them play again. The Bears ruled out their quarterback and the rest of their starting lineup for the third preseason game. Chicago is comfortable with what the newly formed roster has looked like, and they will rest their best players before trying to embark on a season reminiscent of the Houston Texans performance last year.

Chiefs storylines

The Chiefs are also expected to sit their starters, but we largely already know what the team looks like and is capable of. Kansas City is back-to-back defending champions, and they are looking to become the first three-peat Super Bowl champions ever. The team is, of course, led by Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce, but there are some new faces in town.

Notably, the team has added more in the receiving department. Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record holder Xavier Worthy was the team's first-round pick, and fellow speedster Hollywood Brown was signed in free agency. It is the players on the lower end of the roster who will look to make a name for themselves in this preseason game, though.

NFL cut day is on Aug. 27, and all 32 NFL teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 players. There are a lot of intriguing position battles outside of the team's starters. The final preseason game will be huge in deciding the 53-man roster. Because of this, players are going to be playing their hearts out, so you won't want to miss the final Thursday game before the regular season starts.