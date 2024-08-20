On Thursday, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will wrap up their 2024 preseason slate with a road date against the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time. The Bears have won all three of their preseason games so far (including the Hall of Fame game), and the squad saw some elite production out of Williams in their game vs the Buffalo Bills this past weekend.

Unfortunately, however, those who were hoping to see a matchup between Williams and Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes–the player he has often been compared to–will be out of luck Thursday evening.

“Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says a majority of the starters, including Caleb Williams, will not play Thursday against the Chiefs,” reported Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, it's common practice in NFL circles for teams to opt to sit their starters for the preseason finale, even after the preseason schedule recently shifted from four games to three. This being the case, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if Mahomes and other Chiefs starters also took in the contest from the Arrowhead Stadium sidelines.

As previously mentioned, Williams–who was drafted number one overall this past April by the Bears–showcased his elite potential in the win vs the Bills this weekend, including an unbelievable throw down the field across his body to rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, who was also selected by Chicago a few months ago.

The Bears have invested heavily to put Williams in perhaps the best position that any top draft pick quarterback has seen in quite a long time, including drafting Odunze, acquiring Keenan Allen, and signing DJ Moore to an extension.

In any case, Williams will get his first taste of real NFL action on Sunday, September 8 vs the Tennessee Titans in front of what is sure to be a raucous Soldier Field crowd.