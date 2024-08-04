Since 2011, the NFL Top 100 list has been an annual source of intrigue, validation, and depending on who it is that you ask, controversy. One of those guys who rightfully has a reason to feel slighted by the way the vote shook out this year is Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who didn't mince words when he was asked how he felt about being left off the list entirely.

“Bulls***,” Johnson responded bluntly when asked about being left off the NFL Top 100, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. And for the record, he has every reason to think that.

Only five cornerbacks made the Top 100 to begin with — Jalen Ramsey (25th), DaRon Bland (31st), Sauce Gardner (38th), Patrick Surtain II (52nd), and Riq Woolen (91st) — so it's not as if Jaylon Johnson was snubbed in favor of a dozen different cornerbacks. But Jaylon Johnson was the Bears only All-Pro, he made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, and by any metric you could find, he was arguably the best cornerback in the NFL last season.

Jaylon Johnson was was named PFF's Best Coverage Defender of 2023. Opposing quarterbacks had a measly 33.3 passer rating when they targeted Johnson. On 530 coverage snaps, he allowed just 195 yards receiving yards all season long. For his performance in 2023, he earned a four-year, $76 million extension back in March, and will be anchoring a Bears secondary that should be among the better units in the league. Maybe if the Bears finish above .500 this year, Johnson will start getting the respect he deserves, but it shouldn't take that to recognize how great he was last season.

“I don't know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and you're not one of the top 100 guys,” Johnson said, per Chris Kwiecinski of Fox 32 Chicago. “End of day, I know the truth. It's okay.”

Multiple Bears snubbed on NFL Top 100

Only two players on the Bears 2024 roster made the NFL Top 100 — Montez Sweat, who Chicago traded for ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline, was 82nd, and Keenan Allen, who is entering his first season with the Bears after being acquired from the Chargers back in March, was 51st — but you could make a strong case that DJ Moore and TJ Edwards, in addition to Jaylon Johnson, should've made the cut.

A record 20 wide receivers made the 2024 list, yet DJ Moore, who had career highs in receptions (98), yards (1,364) and touchdowns (8) despite below average quarterback play all last season, didn't get any love. TJ Edwards, who was top ten in the league in tackles for the second consecutive year, didn't get any love either. Make it make sense!

If I had to guess, I would say that there will probably be more than two Chicago Bears on the NFL Top 100 next season, and I certainly hope that Jaylon Johnson will be one of them.