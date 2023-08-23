Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has missed time in practice this preseason with undisclosed injuries, but he revealed his updated injury status ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, via Kaitlin Sharkey.

Tremaine Edmunds says he had “a couple things going on” in terms of injuries & his missed practices… says he feels good and he’ll be good to go for Week 1.#Bears @GNSportsTV pic.twitter.com/Gtz5PWlkcR — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) August 23, 2023

Tremaine Edmunds and his updated status to come back from injury and play in Week 1 is a big boost for a Bears team that made a huge investment in the former Buffalo Bills and 2-time Pro Bowl linebacker this offseason. The Bears gave Edmunds, one of the best free agents on the market, a 4-year deal worth $72 million this offseason to solidify the linebacker corps in Chicago.

While it's still unclear the exact nature of the injury Edmunds was dealing with that kept him sidelined during some practices, his return could spearhead a turnaround season in Chicago this year. Earlier this summer, Edmunds explained exactly what appealed to him about joining the Bears, as he told Around the NFL's Nick Shook.

“I was just excited for the opportunity, man. I'm a guy, I like when the odds are against me, I like when the odds are against us. I feel like individuals make the best moves when you're underestimated, and I wanted to go to a team where I could be part of a rebuild. I can be part of turning this thing around, man.”

Edmunds, 25, is entering his sixth season in the NFL. He recorded 102 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, and 7 pass deflections with Buffalo last season. Edmunds was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 with the Bills and was ranked 5th amongst all linebackers last year by Pro Football Focus.

Tremaine Edmunds and the new-look Bears defense will take on the Green Bay Packers at home to kick off the first week of the 2023 NFL season.