Five Chicago Bears received injury updates from head coach Matt Eberflus Tuesday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. The Bears injury updates include Tremaine Edmunds, Lucas Patrick, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, and Nate Davis. Eberflus gave no report on Darnell Wright's injury.

Pro Bowl LB Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Bears in March on a four-year deal. Edmunds last practiced Aug. 4, missing time with an undisclosed injury. Eberflus said he is ramping up, and listed day-to-day, but Edmunds did return to practice in full pads Tuesday. He will be a key member of the Bears' defense in 2023.

Center/guard Lucas Patrick enters the second-year of his two-year contract with the Bears having played limited snaps in the uniform. He projected to start at center last year but played mostly guard and then missed the majority of the season. He practiced Tuesday and is “close to a full go.” The Bears need him to fill out the interior of a sub-par offensive line.

Center/guard Cody Whitehair is also day-too-day, dealing with a hand injury. He was late on Tuesday, but did practice. Matt Eberflus downplayed the severity of the injury, but said “we'll see where it goes.” Whitehair will also be important for the depth of the interior.

Guard Teven Jenkins is still not participating, and he is “week-to-week” for now. His leg injury could cause him to miss significant time this season, but the details are unclear.

Guard Nate Davis is “still ramping up,” but he is practicing. The Bears signed Davis to play right guard on the same day that they signed Edmunds. With all of these interior offensive line issues, a couple of these guys need to get healthy, and Davis may be the most important.

Finally, there is RT Darnell Wright's injury. Wright was the Bears' selection with the 10th overall pick in this year's draft. He suffered an apparent lower leg injury in Tuesday's practice and had to leave early. Chicago really needs that to be a minor hiccup and not a major injury. Eberflus didn't have any update on Wright's status or diagnosis yet.

“You've gotta look at it as an opportunity,” Eberflus told SI.com on the subject of the O-line injuries. “It is what it is. So you've gotta look at how can you benefit from that, and then get the guys back as fast as you can with the medical staff and the trainers.”