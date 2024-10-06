The Chicago Bears have some excitement surrounding them, as they could push their record above .500 with a victory in Week 5 over the Carolina Panthers. It's safe to say fans are fired up for this game, and that group of people included star Chicago Sky center Angel Reese, who is in attendance at Soldier Field for this game.

Reese is fresh off a dominant rookie campaign in the WNBA with the Sky, as she quickly became a popular figure in the Chicago region. So, she decided to pull up to the Bears Week 5 contest and support another local squad, and before the game, she delivered a quick on-field message to fans of the team that surely got them more excited for this big game.

Angel Reese witnessing a great performance from Bears

Reese helped get fans pumped for this game, and it's been quite an outing for the Bears so far. While the Panthers scored first in this one, the Bears responded by reeling off four unanswered touchdowns, with D.J. Moore (twice), Roschon Johnson, and D'Andre Swift all finding the endzone to help give Chicago a commanding 27-7 heading into halftime.

The Bears offense has looked shaky at times during Caleb Williams' rookie campaign, but they are thoroughly dismantling the Panthers, much to the delight of Reese and Bears fans everywhere. While there's still work for them to do to finish this one out, it's safe to say that everyone is feeling good about this performance from Chicago.

Obviously, Reese isn't contributing to the Bears strong outing, but if Chicago continues to steamroll the Carolina, chances are the team will invite her back for future games quite frequently. Things are looking up for the Bears after their slow start to the season, and fans will be hoping for even more scoring in the second half of this one.