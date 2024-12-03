The writing had seemingly been on the wall for a while for Matt Eberflus before he was fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. While the public had been calling for his dismissal for years, the former coach's horrendous Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots seemed to do him in, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“With Williams surrounded by improved offensive playmakers, the 2024 season was supposed to be the year Chicago took major steps forward, but a 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 10 — the third loss during the streak — seemed like a breaking point, according to a team source,” Cronin wrote. “The Bears ‘looked like a bad football team, and that's not what we are,' the source said.”

Cronin also noted that while the losses were demoralizing, Chicago's front office was more concerned about their future than the present. A lot of their consideration surrounded rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and how he would progress during the team's final month of the regular season.

If his loss to the Patriots was truly Eberflus' final straw, he still lasted three more games before officially getting the axe. The 54-year-old was finally let go after his highly criticized Week 13 blunder against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day when he failed to call his final timeout during the Bears' game-winning drive attempt.

Bears' coaching staff without Matt Eberflus

With Matt Eberflus officially gone, the team has turned a new leaf and entered a new era under interim head coach Thomas Brown. Brown started 2024 as Chicago's passing game coordinator but was promoted to offensive coordinator after Eberflus fired Shane Waldron. Just a few weeks later, he became the interim head coach, replacing the man who recently promoted him.

Shortly after receiving his second promotion, Brown promoted wide receivers coach Chris Beatty to his previous position of interim offensive coordinator. Brown, a former pupil of Sean McVay, has never been a head coach before and peaked as an assistant head coach under his mentor with the Los Angeles Rams.

On the defensive side, Eric Washington remains the team's defensive coordinator. Beatty and Washington will be the team's respective play-callers from the press box with Brown now moving down to the sidelines.

Chicago president Kevin Warren has said that he plans to lead a lengthy hiring process during the upcoming offseason even if Brown succeeds in the team's five remaining games of 2024. Brown will begin his tenure in Week 14 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.