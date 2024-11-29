The Chicago Bears lost their sixth consecutive game on Thursday, dropping a tight contest against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, 23-20. In what was nearly one of the most unexpected comebacks in recent memory, the Bears almost erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit. Ultimately, time ran out on Chicago, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' final pass fell incomplete, and the clock hit zero.

But it was how it happened that caused so much consternation. Just one day later, the Bears fired their head coach, Matt Eberflus. In one of the wildest endings to a game you will ever see, Eberflus' decision to let the clock run out cost him his job.

So, who is to blame for the Bears' Thanksgiving Day debacle vs. the Lions?

Bears QB Caleb Williams

Chicago's #1 draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, had a very tumultuous game. During the first half, he and the Bears' offense could not get anything going. In fact, the Lions had over 250 yards of offense before the Bears picked up their first first down. That is how lopsided the game was.

However, Chicago's red zone defense and a fumble by Jahmyr Gibbs kept the Bears in the game. Then, the second half happened.

All of a sudden, Williams caught fire. He hit Keenan Allen twice and DJ Moore once for touchdowns. He threw for more than 200 yards in the second half. Meanwhile, the Lions offense had completely lost momentum.

The duo of Sonic and Knuckles, or Gibbs and David Montgomery, were no longer picking up eight yards per carry like they were in the first half. That allowed Chicago a chance at victory.

The Bears were driving for the winning touchdown in the final minutes. Facing a 2nd-and-20 at Detroit's 35-yard line, Williams was sacked at the 41 with 32 seconds remaining. That likely pushed them just out of field goal range.

Kicker Cairo Santos' career-long field goal was 55 yards.

Instead of running a play to get back into Santos' range, Williams just let the clock drain. He directed offensive players into position and let precious seconds just tick off without snapping the ball.

When Williams finally snapped the ball, it was suddenly the play's final game. This Bears fan's reaction sums it up perfectly.

The lack of awareness and urgency was stunning. It was unfathomable to watch. The only possible excuse you can give Williams is that he is a rookie. As bad as that looked for Williams, it was an even worse for Eberflus.

Bears former Head Coach Matt Eberflus

As Williams' final pass hit the ground incomplete, the camera cut directly to Eberflus. The former Bears head coach had a blank stare on his face like he did not know what just happened. That look made it appear as though he froze in the moment. He didn't know what to do as Williams allowed the clock to tick down.

But he is the head coach. It is his responsibility to know what to do in every situation. It is also his responsibility to protect his rookie quarterback.

After the game, Eberflus inexplicably defended his decision to not call a timeout. He claimed that once you get below 12 seconds, you can't call a timeout. His rationale makes some sense, there. It would be their final timeout. They could not throw the ball in the field of play without ensuring you get out of bounds.

But what about the first 20 seconds after the sack? You can easily call a timeout right after the sack. There are 32 seconds left. You have the entire field to use to get back into field goal range, then bring on the special teams unit.

Or, you can quickly run a play to pick up a few yards, then call timeout. Bring out Santos to tie the game. The only thing you cannot do is what Eberflus did.

The city of Chicago was so incensed after game, the city's Instagram page called for his firing. They got their wish.