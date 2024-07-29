The Chicago Bears are gearing up for one of their most exciting NFL seasons of the 2020s. The Bears drafted former star USC football quarterback Caleb Williams with their first overall pick in 2024. Williams could make his NFL Preseason debut in the Bears' Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans on August 1. The rookie QB gave a “paramount take” on why he feels he should suit up for the matchup.

Williams' status for Sunday's game is not determined yet, as head coach Matt Eberflus and team staff have the final say. But Williams wants to play and feels doing so would give him much-needed repetitions.

“I always think there's more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself,” Williams said, via NFL.com. “The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself, a young rookie, a second-year guy, a third-year guy, it's paramount. It's really important and we'll see about these preseason games coming, how they will play out.”

Williams is getting reps with the Bears in training camp, but having a live game against another team is a valuable teacher. The rookie QB has not played in such competition since his days with the USC football team. However, Chicago may want to be cautious with Willaims to as to prevent any unnecessary injuries, especially since their Texans game will be their first preseason matchup.

Caleb Williams is eager to grow with the Bears

The NFL Preseason is an excellent time for new players to improve and build chemistry with their teams in live competition. Williams revealed the key area he feels he needs to continue to work on before the Bears' Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

“I would say working on my blitz and coverage looks and feeling the umbrella of the defense,” Williams said, via NFL.com. “And feeling that out to adjust protection; to adjust whether it's a run, flip the run into it, flip the protection, get to a quick gain, get to a cover-zero check, however the structure of it works out. Just progressing, and a lot of that comes with seeing it and reps, and that's why also preseason, those things are so important.”

Surely, Matt Eberflus and the Bears will get Williams up to speed by the time of the regular season starts. For now, Williams will do all he can to stay sharp as his team prepares for what should be an exciting run.