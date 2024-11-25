The Chicago Bears have not had the 2024 season that they originally imagined. Chicago is 4-7 heading into Week 13 and is in the basement of the NFC North division standings. The Bears had a chance to get off the mat in Week 12, but fell just short against the Vikings in overtime.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell had a long conversation with Bears QB Caleb Williams on the field after the game.

Williams shared the details of that conversation with reporters after the game.

“His message is just to keep going,” Williams said via Chris Kwiecinski. “Hell of a player, keep going, way to fight. He said it sucks he got to go against him for a while — he has to go against me for a while. But hell of a player. Excited to see me out there fighting, leading these guys.”

Williams had another solid outing against the Vikings. He threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with six carries for 33 yards.

The pair also joked that they have to play each other twice a year for the foreseeable future.

Kevin O'Connell responds to ‘having to play' Bears QB Caleb Williams twice a year

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell was asked after the game about ‘having to play Caleb Williams' twice a year moving forward.

O'Connell explained some of his history with Williams, which sheds some new light on his comments.

“I told him after the game — because we had spent some time together pre-draft, and really — I've known Caleb for a long time, and I think the world of him,” O'Connell said. “He just continues to get better and better. You can see it when he starts creating off schedule and that change of direction and athleticism. We had him dead to rights a couple times and he gets out and makes huge plays.”

O'Connell understands that if Williams is as good as he thinks he is, Minnesota will have to play harder against him in the future.

“It's going to be a challenge,” O'Connell continued. “We're going to have to play as consistently as possible and disciplined as possible against him as he continues to grow. I look forward to the challenge of competing against him because he's going to be a really good player.”

The Bears may not be a great team yet, but soundbites like this one should give fans hope for the future.

Next up for the Bears is a Thanksgiving showdown with the Lions.