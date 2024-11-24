The Chicago Bears needed something of a miracle to tie the score after facing an 11-point deficit to get their Week 12 game to overtime against the Minnesota Vikings. While they executed to near perfection in those two minutes to tie the score, their performance in the extra session was brutal and they dropped the game to the visitors by a 30-27 score.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus saw his team win the coin toss at the start of the extra session to gain possession, but quarterback Caleb Williams was unable to capitalize on the momentum and Chicago went 3-and-out. The Vikings (9-2) gained possession at their own 21 and quarterback Sam Darnold had no problems driving his team 68 yards on 10 plays before John Parker Romo won the game with a 29-yard field goal.

Darnold faced almost no pressure from the Bears defense on the drive as he was able to complete all 6 of his pass attempts. The last of those was a 29-yard pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson that gave the Vikings a first down at the Chicago 9-yard line. One play later, the Vikings won the game on Romo's field goal.

The Bears appeared to make a number of questionable decisions throughout the game, but the decision to play soft coverage in the extra session was likely the worst. Eberflus faced a boatload of criticism on social media for simply allowing the Vikings to do as they pleased in the extra session.

Eberflus is clearly under pressure as the Bears continue to play close games and lose. Chicago (4-7) has lost five straight games.

Bears mount late comeback to send game to overtime

Romo connected on a 26-yard field goal at the two-minute warning and that gave the Vikings a seemingly insurmountable 27-16 lead. However, the Bears drove for a touchdown on the ensuing possession as Williams connected with Keenan Allen on a 1-yard TD pass and the Bears were successful on the two-point conversion.

Still, with just 22 seconds remaining and no timeouts, the situation appeared to be grim. However, Chicago recovered the ensuing onside kick when the ball bounced off Minnesota's Johnny Mundt and Tarvarius Moore recovered it. Williams completed a 27-yard pass to D.J. Moore on first down and spiked the ball on the next play. Cairo Santos was successful on a 48-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

Eberflus addressed the performance of the defense in overtime in his postgame remarks, saying the performance of the defense was “simply not good enough.”

Darnold completed 22 of 34 passes for 330 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions for the Vikings, while Williams connected on 32 of 47 passes for 340 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions for the Bears.