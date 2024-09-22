After three weeks, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams finally threw his first touchdown of the season, and it was to another rookie, Rome Odunze. Williams found Odunze for a one-yard touchdown pass to close the gap in their game against the Indianapolis Colts.

At the end of the play, the two joked with each other about who should have the ball as Williams chased Odunze.

Williams hasn't had the best start to his rookie season, as he's already thrown two interceptions each in the past two games. Nonetheless, getting this touchdown pass should help Williams' confidence for the remainder of the season, and the hope is that he throws many more as the year progresses. As the No. 1 pick in the draft, there will be many expectations put on Williams, but all he can do is control what he can control.

Caleb Williams receives advice early in Bears' rookie season

Caleb Williams is off to a slow start in his NFL career, but others around the league are still high on the rookie quarterback, including Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills quarterback shared his thoughts on Williams and also gave him some advice earlier in the week.

“I mean, he’s played a lot of big-time games whether it was at Oklahoma or USC. I think he understands the game,” Allen said. “Obviously, the first couple of games in your NFL [career], if they don’t go your way, it doesn’t mean it’s gonna define your career.

“I think he’s gonna keep working hard, playing football the way he knows how to play the game. He’s gotten to this point this far…Again, I think he’s a very talented player. He’s going to be a really great player I think, and again just watching the tape, they are 1-1 right now.”

There's no doubt that Williams will continue to show everyone why he was the No. 1 pick in the draft.