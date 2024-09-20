Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered some words of encouragement to Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams after a slow start to his NFL career. During an appearance on The Facility on FS1, Allen advised Williams to stay focused and continue to play the game he knows well.

“I mean, he’s played a lot of big-time games whether it was at Oklahoma or USC. I think he understands the game,” Allen said. “Obviously, the first couple of games in your NFL [career], if they don’t go your way, it doesn’t mean it’s gonna define your career.”

Allen emphasized that early struggles do not determine a player’s long-term success, pointing out that Williams has already demonstrated his talent.

“I think he’s gonna keep working hard, playing football the way he knows how to play the game. He’s gotten to this point this far…Again, I think he’s a very talented player,” Allen added. “He’s going to be a really great player I think, and again just watching the tape, they are 1-1 right now.”

Throughout the first two games, Caleb Williams has struggled; however, Josh Allen's words shed light on the resilience and perseverance needed to overcome early challenges in an NFL career.

Caleb Williams is off to a rough start in his rookie season

Williams, the 2024 first overall draft pick, has faced challenges in his first two games as a starter. In the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Williams threw for 94 yards with a 48.3% completion rate and a passer rating of 55.7. However, he failed to throw a touchdown pass and struggled to find rhythm.

In Week 2, Williams showed some improvement by passing for 174 yards with a 62.2% completion rate in a 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans, but he threw two interceptions and posted a 51.0 passer rating. The rookie has yet to throw a touchdown pass in his NFL career.

As Williams continues to adjust to the pace and complexity of the NFL, Allen's advice offers a reminder that even star players experience growing pains. Williams will have a chance to bounce back from his rocky start in Week 3 when the Bears face the 0-2 Carolina Panthers.

The matchup presents an opportunity for Williams to showcase the talent that made him a standout in college and reaffirm Allen's confidence in his potential for long-term success.