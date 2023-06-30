The Chicago Bears have a huge season ahead with expectations higher than they have been in quite some time. Wide receiver Chase Claypool believes in the hype, saying that the Bears are going to be ‘a night and day' difference from last season, reports talkSPORT 2.

👏 "It will be a night and day difference from last year!" 🔥 "It's an exciting and dynamic team!" Wide receiver @ChaseClaypool previews the NFL season for the @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/0BAn6gMxbA — talkSPORT 2 (@talkSPORT2) June 29, 2023

“This year from last year will be a night and day difference…I'm excited, obviously with the additions we had in the offseason…it's an exciting and dynamic team, offense is going to be explosive, defense is going to be playmakers. I think we are going to be a fun team to watch and we are not going to back down from anyone.”

Bears fans will be salivating at the words from Chase Claypool. They will especially appreciate them coming from him after he did not perform so well for the Bears last year. Chicago acquired Claypool at the trade deadline last season, but he never quite got acclimated to the offense. Nevertheless, Claypool emphasizes that he and the rest of the Bears additions will be ready to go come Week 1.

Although Bears fans will be excited to watch Chase Claypool put up better numbers this year, all eyes will be truly focused on Justin Fields. The third-year quarterback is the source of most of the hype coming from Bears camp as many around the NFL expect him to take a huge leap this season.

With the NFC North wide open, Claypool could be a part of one of the bigger stories in the NFL this season. If the Bears new additions and expectations come to fruition, they might end up winning the division for the first time since 2018.