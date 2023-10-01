Chase Claypool and the Chicago Bears haven't been seeing eye-to-eye ever since his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Claypool made some disparaging comments about Chicago's coaching staff, he was noticeably from the sidelines for the Bears' Week 4 contest against the Denver Broncos.

Claypool was reportedly asked to stay away from the game by the team, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Clearly his standing with the Bears is not in the best shape.

The wide receiver has seen his name come up in trade rumors. However, he has yet to produce results on the field that would bring Chicago back much in return. It certainly wouldn't match the second-round pick the Bears gave to the Steelers to acquire him.

Claypool's beef stemmed from his belief that Chicago's coaching staff isn't utilizing him correctly. He had been active for the Bears' first three games, starting two. However, in that time, he has caught just four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

With the Bears looking to trade him – and not even having him with the team in Week 4 – Chase Claypool seems to be on the outs in Chicago. Assuming they do follow through with a trade, or if Claypool doesn't find his way back into the lineup, his acquisition will be viewed as a bust under Ryan Poles' tenure.

The Bears added one explosive receiver in DJ Moore this offseason. Claypool was expected to fill a dynamic role beside him as Chicago revamped their quarterback room. But with infighting and just an overall level of anger from both sides, it would take quite the intervention to get Claypool and Chicago back on track.