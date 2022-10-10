Bears activate Justin Fields weapon from IR with offense heating up

After an effective second half against the Minnesota Vikings, despite a loss in Week 5, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense are set to receive a significant boost ahead of Week 6. On Monday, the Bears announced they have activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry from IR.

The first few weeks of the season were disappointing for Fields and the Bears’ passing attack. The second-year QB has been among the worst in the league at his position in 2022, but the team showed signs of life during their near-second-half comeback against the Vikings on Sunday. In the game, Fields completed 15-of-21 pass attempts for 208 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. It was just the second time this year he had a completion percentage above 50 percent.

Now that he seems to finally be getting more comfortable in the pocket and on the same page as his receivers, he’ll be adding another weapon to the mix in the near future.

Via Bears.com, Fields expressed his excitement last week over the prospect of getting Harry back on the field.

“He would be a good matchup for smaller DBs. One-on-one, especially red zone, just throwing up a jump ball to him, that’s one of the things he does really well. So just being able to throw more 50-50 balls,” said Fields of the former Patriots’ first-round pick.

While Harry never lived up to expectations in New England, he’ll have a fresh slate with the Bears and a chance to earn meaningful targets alongside a young receiving corps. In his career, Harry has 57 receptions and 598 yards across three seasons. After seeing Fields quickly acclimate rookie Velus Jones into the mix on Sunday, there’s reason to believe he and Harry could get off to a similarly strong start, if the QB can play like he did during the second half in Week 5.

Harry had been out since Aug. 6 after sustaining an ankle injury during Bears training camp.