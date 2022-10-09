The Chicago Bears are a heavy underdog heading into their Week 5 matchup on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, but their struggling offense is set to get a boost via the return of starting running back David Montgomery from injury. Both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport expressed optimism about Montgomery’s status for Sunday’s game, with Schefter saying he will play as long as there are no pregame setbacks.

While Khalil Herbert did an admirable job in relief of Montgomery since an ankle injury suffered in a Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, Justin Fields and Co. will be happy to get their starting RB back in the lineup. Monty has been a steady presence in the backfield in his first three seasons in the NFL, hitting the 1,000-yard mark in 2020 and going over 800 yards in the other two seasons. He put up 122 yards on the ground in Week 2 against the rival Green Bay Packers, albeit in a loss.

The Bears’ offense needs all the help it can get. They’ve had their share of success running the football in 2022, but the passing offense has been moribund and historically awful. Fields has had a real rough go of it, and things likely won’t be much easier on the road up in Minnesota.

Chicago is 2-2 on the season and hoping to secure a crucial NFC North win against the 3-1 Vikings, who are tied atop the division with the Packers. If the Bears are going to pull off an upset, they will likely need Montgomery to have a big day on the ground.