Bears fans dealt another blow as N’Keal Harry gets worrying injury update

N’keal Harry appeared to have caught a bad break in the Chicago Bears training camp. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Harry sustained a seemingly serious lower-body injury.

“Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best, per source. Got hurt Saturday. Traded from New England, Harry was working on fresh start in Chicago.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network followed up on that report and said that N’keal Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain, with the Bears now in the process of determining just how much time exactly will he be sidelined.

From Inside Training Camp: #Bears WR N'Keal Harry was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and he's seeing a specialist to learn how long he's out, sources say. pic.twitter.com/iij00WbH4R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2022

As noted by Fowler, N’keal Harry is starting a new chapter in his NFL career with the Bears after playing out his first three seasons in the pros with the New England Patriots. The Patriots traded him to the Bears last July for a future pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

N’keal Harry’s injury also comes at the time when he’s entering the last year of his current contract following the Patriots’ decision to decline his option in 2023. The looming chunk of missed games for Harry could likely negatively impact his stock when it’s time for him to look for a new contract, so he must still be hoping that the final prognosis of his injury wouldn’t reflect a timetable of a year to recuperate.

So far in his NFL career, N’keal Harry has posted 598 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions across 33 games (18 starts).