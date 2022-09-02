Bears fans react to shocking retirement of longtime president Ted Phillips

Chicago Bears team president Ted Phillips is reportedly set to retire following the 2022 season, per The Athletic. He spent 23 years as the Bears president and chief officer. The Athletic also shared a previous quote from Phillips, who explained how COVID changed his perspective on the job.

“When COVID came, it changed a lot of dynamics and gave me some time to reflect on my life, my work life,” Phillips told The Athletic. “I came to the conclusion that, my gosh, almost 40 years is a long time. It’s time to hand over the baton and give myself the gift of time. You know how this business can be, a lot of hours and time away from family. I just turned 65 years old. I feel good. My health is good. I felt it was time to slow down and do whatever I want to do.”

The NFL world and Bears fans reacted to the Ted Phillips news. There were no shortage of reactions to Ted Phillips’ retirement announcement.

They finally found a project for Sweaty Teddy to do and he retires. You have to kind of admire that hustle. https://t.co/GGhwv3BEbx — Desipio.com (@desipiodotcom) September 2, 2022

I had to read this headline a few times – woah https://t.co/ROAKgSxxwE — Sean Sears (@seanrsears) September 2, 2022

*Pause Twitter break* ABOUT DAMN TIME! *Resume Twitter break* https://t.co/sB7tiQonja — Matt Peck (@Bulls_Peck) September 2, 2022

Bears principal owner Virginia McCaskey shared her thoughts on Ted Phillips’ retirement, per Matt Zahn.

“Anything that he was ever asked to take care of, he came through and did it very well.”

An account by the name of “FIRE. TED. PHILLIPS. PLEASE” was unsurprisingly pleased to see the Ted Phillips news.

“LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, WISH U THE BEST IN RETIREMENT TED, BUT THIS WAS NEEDED SO BADLY!!!”

Regardless of one’s opinion on his retirement, this will be a major change for the Bears after Phillips’ 23-year tenure. The Bears will try to emerge as a breakout team in 2022 in Phillips’ final season.