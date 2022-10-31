fbpx
Chicago fans react to trade deadline fire sale with Roquan Smith blockbuster

News broke Monday afternoon that the Chicago Bears agreed to a trade, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick, and linebacker A.J. Klein. In the aftermath of the deal that sent shockwaves around the NFL, Twitter exploded with reactions from Bears fans everywhere. The sentiment has primarily been “job well done” by first-year general manager Ryan Poles, the architect responsible for the franchise’s revival.

The Bears currently stand to have over $100 million in cap space in 2023. In addition to their financial flexibility, the bevy of draft picks acquired from the Roquan Smith trade, and the assets acquired from the trade that sent defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the new regime in Chicago will have plenty of resources to continue their rebuilding effort.

On the other hand, several people have pointed out that the two-time Second Team All-Pro linebacker was set to become a free agent in 2023. This part of the equation is a point of contention among fans, as lovely as draft capital is. Roquan Smith, 25, is still young enough to be a building block for the franchise, and perhaps a contract extension could have been worked out by Poles to keep him around.

While it is unclear whether or not Poles and the front office will continue to make deals ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline, it is clear where the Bears stand in the grand scheme of things. Currently sitting in third place in the NFC North with a record of 3-5, this team is focused on the future. The Bears are set to retake the field this Sunday in a Week 9 showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

