Chicago fans react to trade deadline fire sale with Roquan Smith blockbuster

News broke Monday afternoon that the Chicago Bears agreed to a trade, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick, and linebacker A.J. Klein. In the aftermath of the deal that sent shockwaves around the NFL, Twitter exploded with reactions from Bears fans everywhere. The sentiment has primarily been “job well done” by first-year general manager Ryan Poles, the architect responsible for the franchise’s revival.

Kudos to Ryan Poles for repeatedly getting value back for our guys while also placing them in spots where they can win. I know that’s also because the win-now teams are on the hunt for that one piece, but still, I like it. Now let’s right this ship so that WE’RE the buyers. — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) October 31, 2022

After Robert Quinn got dealt, I knew it was just a matter of time before the #Bears traded Roquan Smith. Poles gets a 2nd and 5th out of the deal. I’ll miss RO. He’s a heck of a player. I’m also excited to see what the future looks like next year with FA and the draft. — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 31, 2022

The Bears currently stand to have over $100 million in cap space in 2023. In addition to their financial flexibility, the bevy of draft picks acquired from the Roquan Smith trade, and the assets acquired from the trade that sent defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the new regime in Chicago will have plenty of resources to continue their rebuilding effort.

On the other hand, several people have pointed out that the two-time Second Team All-Pro linebacker was set to become a free agent in 2023. This part of the equation is a point of contention among fans, as lovely as draft capital is. Roquan Smith, 25, is still young enough to be a building block for the franchise, and perhaps a contract extension could have been worked out by Poles to keep him around.

It’ll take years to know, but this is either Poles’ ballsiest move or his biggest screwup. #Bears https://t.co/PQDNimYZIr — Florkida Man (@hockeenight) October 31, 2022

Admittedly, the Roquan Smith trade is very conflicting for me. On 1 hand, I think Roquan is a damn good player & it’s hard to accept trading away young building blocks. On the other hand, it makes sense to recoup value & not sink resources into a non-premium spot. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 31, 2022

I know off-ball linebackers don’t demand much return on the trade market. But if the best the Bears could get for Roquan Smith was a 2nd and a 5th, they should have just kept him on the roster. He’s the type of piece you build a defense around. BAL grade: A+

CHI grade: F — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) October 31, 2022

While it is unclear whether or not Poles and the front office will continue to make deals ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline, it is clear where the Bears stand in the grand scheme of things. Currently sitting in third place in the NFC North with a record of 3-5, this team is focused on the future. The Bears are set to retake the field this Sunday in a Week 9 showdown against the Miami Dolphins.