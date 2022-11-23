Published November 23, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

In recent weeks, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been playing to the level the franchise thought he would perform at when they moved up to draft him last season. After injuring his shoulder in last week’s loss to the Falcons, the second-year quarterback is making progress to be able to continue to build off the momentum him and the Bears’ offense have created as of late.

According to Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus, Fields is still battling pain in his shoulder but has been cleared to practice today. He remains day-to-day ahead of Chicago’s Week 12 matchup vs. the New York Jets.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields "remains day-to-day" but he has been cleared to practice today. They're having a walkthrough, and it'll be estimated that he's limited. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 23, 2022

Fields has come alive over the last few weeks as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He recently broke the record for most rushing yards in a single regular season game by a quarterback while completing 60% or more of his passes every game over the last five weeks. Now the No. 5 rusher in the league, Fields even received praise from former Falcons’ dual threat quarterback Michael Vick.

The Bears, 3-8, can afford to keep Fields on the sidelines as they find themselves in prime position to land a high draft pick. The defense has allowed the third-most points in the NFL this season and is building towards the future.

This week, the Bears will play a Jets team who offered up their own news about their quarterback situation. The team announced it will start Mike White over Zach Wilson, who the Jets picked No. 2 overall last year over Fields at No. 12.