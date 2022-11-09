By James Kay · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ monster performance against the Miami Dolphins put him in elite company this past Sunday. The second-year signal caller broke the regular season record for rushing yards in a single game by a quarterback, which was previously owned by Michael Vick in 2002. Fields got his flowers from the former Atlanta Falcons QB, who has loved what he has seen from dual threat quarterbacks as of late.

“It’s really cool, man,” Vick told the Chicago Tribune. “We’ve been using our legs for the last 20, 25 years, and that is quarterbacks coming in all shapes and sizes. Now we all are embracing it as a way to show toughness, as a way to continue to move the chains and a way to continue to help offenses evolve.

“It’s great to see quarterbacks getting into the mix. Every two or three possessions, you are seeing a designed quarterback run. I never thought the game would be this way. It’s a treat to watch these young guys go out there and do it and have success.”

Quarterbacks like Fields, who was named NFC offensive player of the week earlier today, have made life difficult for defenses. Vick used to torture teams with his legs and is still the all-time career leader in rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,109. The game has evolved to the point where traditional drop back passers like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are becoming a thing of the past.

“It’s putting a lot of stress on defensive coordinators,” Vick told the Chicago Tribune. “These guys for years were just accustomed to rushing the passer. Now you’ve got to rush the passer and defend a running quarterback. Defenses have to work harder and be more ready. The dynamic of the game is changing.”

As of late, Fields has looked like the franchise quarterback the Bears have been looking for over a span of decades. He has completed 65.2% of his passes for 453 yards with six touchdowns and only one interception over the last three games. Vick doesn’t think it’s only a hot stretch for Fields.