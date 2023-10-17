The Chicago Bears are signing former Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley to their practice squad, according to a Tuesday tweet from theScore NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

“Source: The #Bears are signing QB Trace McSorley to their practice squad,” Schultz wrote. “McSorley heads to Chicago, who is currently dealing with Justin Fields’ injury.”

Trace McSorley, a former sixth-round pick out of Penn State, has played in nine games for the Ravens and Arizona Cardinals since Baltimore selected him with the 197th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in six games and started in one for Arizona in 2022, garnering a total of 412 passing yards and five interceptions while completing 45 of his 83 pass attempts. The Patriots signed McSorley as an unrestricted free agent in April, but would cut the former Nittany Lion in August.

The Bears are 1-5 on the 2023 NFL season. Chicago split its last two games against the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings following an 0-4 start to the season. Quarterback Tyson Bagent recorded 83 passing yards and one interception after signal caller Justin Fields exited a 19-13 loss to the Vikings with a hand injury in the third quarter. He completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts while adding four rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on two carries.

“His demeanor was great,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said, via Chicago Bears Associate Writer Gabby Hajduk. “It's always great. He's cool, calm, collected. You could see that out there. He was that way the entire time. I thought he had good command when he was out there in terms of getting the plays and getting the plays out. No real snafus there with that in terms of operation.”

The Bears will kick off against the Las Vegas Raiders at noon CDT on Oct. 22 in Soldier Field. The game will be broadcast on Fox.