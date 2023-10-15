The Chicago Bears entered Week 6 prepared for a battle against NFC North foe Kirk Cousins. What the Bears didn't expect was a potentially serious injury to quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields was forced to leave the game in the third quarter after suffering a hand injury, via Ari Meirov of the 33rd team. Replacing Fields is undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent. After going back to the locker room, Fields was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced.

Justin Fields is heading towards the locker room after suffering an apparent injury on the last play pic.twitter.com/lGsUfr34LT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Before going down with his injury, Fields had thrown for just 58 yards and an interception. He was having a strong day on the ground however, as he lead Chicago with 46 rushing yards. Still, the Bears have struggled to get much going offensively against the Vikings.

When Fields left the game in the third quarter, Minnesota held a 12-6 advantage. The Bears had gained just 151 yards of total offense. While Chicago's defense kept the score close, Fields didn't have the Bears looking like a well-oiled machine.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Bagent didn't look much better once he got into the game. In his first drive as Chicago's quarterback, Bagent was sacked and stripped for a fumble as the Vikings took the turnover back for a touchdown.

The Bears are looking to mold their offense around Fields. While Bagent got plenty of hype entering the year, Chicago has committed to Fields as their QB1. If he were to have suffered a serious injury, Chicago's plans both offensively and organizationally would take a major turn.

Chicago will look to rally and take down the Vikings without Justin Fields. However, they'll be closely monitoring his status and will hope he can return to the field sooner rather than later.