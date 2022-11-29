Published November 29, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Chicago Bears were dealt a brutal injury update to veteran defensive back Eddie Jackson after he exited Sunday’s game early. Jackson went down with a worrying non-contact leg injury against the New York Jets in Week 12. After undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, the Bears have determined that Jackson sustained a “significant” Lisfranc injury and is considered to be out indefinitely, per Mike Garafolo.

Jackson sustained the non-contact injury while attempting to make a play on Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Jackson could be seen falling to the floor in some pain before getting in the vicinity to make a tackle on Wilson. He exited the game after the play and did not return.

This season, the 28-year-old safety has been a key cog for the Bears defense. Eddie Jackson has four interceptions, 80 tackles, and two forced fumbles this year. He’s registered six pass defenses across 14 games alongside one tackle for loss.

With the Bears setting their sights on the future, there’s always a possibility that Jackson is shut down for the remainder of the season. Following the loss to the Jets in Week 12, the Bears are 3-9 on the year. With the playoffs out of the picture, the Bears may opt against rushing Jackson back and instead let him get fully healthy for next season.

For now, however, Bears fans will have to wait for a further update on Jackson, who for the time being, is only being listed as being sidelined indefinitely. The two-time Pro Bowl safety has featured in and started 88 games across his six-year NFL career, registering 14 interceptions and 422 tackles.