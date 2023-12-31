Already down WR Darnell Mooney, the Bears anxiously await the status of TE Cole Kmet for Week 17, who is expected to play despite a knee injury.

A Chicago Bears offense that has struggled to achieve much consistency this season is dealing with another troubling update ahead of the team's Week 17 home game against the Atlanta Falcons, this time concerning TE Cole Kmet.

Kmet, the team's second-leading receiver this season, seemed to be trending in the wrong direction on Sunday morning as he deals with a knee injury. Despite only practicing on Friday during the week and carrying a questionable designation, Kmet was expected to suit up.

But he was deemed a game-time decision, and will test the knee in pregame warmups before a decision is made, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ultimately, Kmet is expected to play despite the perceived setback in status.

Bears hold breath on Kmet's status

The fourth-year player out of Notre Dame is coming off the best game of his career, despite missing the second half of the game.

He had four catches for 107 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, producing his longest catch (53 yards) of the season in that contest before leaving with a knee injury late in the first half.

Kmet currently ranks second on the Bears in receptions (70), yards (678), touchdowns (six), and targets (86).

Even worse is that Chicago will already be without their leading receiver for this matchup. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney will not suit up against the Falcons as he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

If Kmet is ultimately unable to go, it will leave quarterback Justin Fields in an unenviable position. The Bears will be going up against the Falcons' pass defense, ranked eighth-best in the NFL by passing yards allowed per game, without his two favorite weapons.