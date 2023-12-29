While Darnell Mooney is out, Cole Kmet still has a chance to suit up for the Bears in Week 17.

Justin Fields has a few more weeks left to prove he should be the Chicago Bears starting quarterback. But his Week 17 audition against the Atlanta Falcons will come without Fields having his full arsenal of weapons.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was ruled out for Week 17 with a concussion. Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) got in a limited practice session on Friday. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that things look, “positive,” about Kmet suiting up against the Falcons, via Adam Hoge of CHGO.

While nothing is official, having Kmet on the field would be a major boost for Chicago. The tight end has stepped up in a major way for the Bears, ranking second on the team behind just DJ Moore in receptions (70), yards (678) and touchdowns (6). Locked in to a long-term extension, Kmet will be a crucial part of the passing game for years to come.

Darnell Mooney looked to be in the same category when his career began. However, this year hasn't been the best to the WR as he has 31 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown. Still, on this Bears' offense, Mooney has the third-most receptions and yards on the team.

Coming off of their win against the Arizona Cardinals, the Bears want to string a pair of wins together against the Falcons. While it may hurt their draft positioning, it would show Chicago's momentum is pointing up.

Mooney won't be out there to help the Bears continue their winning streak. But Cole Kmet has a chance after getting a practice in. Matt Eberflus is at least confident his tight end will play against Atlanta.