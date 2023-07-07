Entering year three of the Justin Fields era, the Chicago Bears are looking for massive improvements in their passing attack. While Fields and newest wide receiver DJ Moore will be the focus, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks the Bears have a tight end ready to truly breakout.

Orlovsky predicted Cole Kmet to have a huge 2023 season, via his personal Twitter. While he didn't list any reasons for Kmet's presumed breakout, Orlovsky is clearly high on the Bears starting tight end.

Over the past two seasons, Kmet has shown some signs that a breakout could be emerging. In 2021, he set new career-highs in receptions (60) and receiving yards (612). This past season, Kmet set his new career-best in touchdown receptions with seven.

While it was one of the worst passing attacks in the league, Kmet was still the Bears' leading receiver. Alongside his seven touchdowns, Kmet's 544 receiving yards was the most among any Chicago pass catcher.

Kmet will have more competition for touches this upcoming season. Moore is now in town and fellow trade acquisition Chase Claypool should be more acclimated in the offense. Darnell Mooney will still have a role.

But Cole Kmet has shown over the past two years that he has a clear connection with Justin Fields. He will continue to be a threat in the red zone and a safety blanket over the middle of the field. Already aware of the Bears' system, Kmet has the tools to thrive. Dan Orlovsky thinks that's exactly what the tight end will do on his way to a breakout 2023.